Saturday, July 02, 2016

Oh, DEER! (A one-minute video)

The nature lover in me is constantly at war with my frustrated-gardener self.

Cute little guys! Miss seeing them as we don't have them in the SW Desert. We do get a lot of migrating birds which I love to photograph. Check out some of my hummingbirds pictures at https://authorkarenlwestgmail.wordpress.com/. I love photographing them and other wildlife.

1:44 PM, November 30, 2016

