Oh, DEER! (A one-minute video)

Christian romance author Brenda Coulter discusses writing, life, and the writing life.
Cute little guys! Miss seeing them as we don't have them in the SW Desert. We do get a lot of migrating birds which I love to photograph. Check out some of my hummingbirds pictures at https://authorkarenlwestgmail.wordpress.com/. I love photographing them and other wildlife.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Cute little guys! Miss seeing them as we don't have them in the SW Desert. We do get a lot of migrating birds which I love to photograph. Check out some of my hummingbirds pictures at https://authorkarenlwestgmail.wordpress.com/. I love photographing them and other wildlife.
Post a Comment