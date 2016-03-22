Christian romance author Brenda Coulter discusses writing, life, and the writing life.
Tuesday, March 22, 2016
My second short story!
Many readers enjoyed my first short story, "Living it Up in Fiddly Falls," and asked for a sequel. So I wrote one. Hope you all like it!
Download "The Oldest Bride in Fiddly Falls" now. (Please!)
