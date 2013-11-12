Whoops! I accidentally wrote a short story!

She might be as old as the hills, but she's not dead. So what is Maryann Flemming's obituary doing on Page 4 of the Fiddly Falls Citizens Gazette?
Folksy and fun, this 7,000-word short story is a quick read featuring Christian themes and a touch of romance. Download it now to enjoy during your next coffee break or at bedtime. (Goes great with cookies!)
Much better if you included a few lines about the story. It made me want to read it because of the Christian themes. All the best to your book!
Hey Brenda,
I can certainly relate to your writing process, as I also decided to write a short story to spark up my creativity. I wish you the best with this book. Already having good reviews. Keep it up.
Kelvin O'Ralph
Timmy, the story's too short to share a long excerpt, as I do on my website for all of my novels. So all you get is the teaser.
;)
Kelvin, congratulations on publishing your shortie and getting those good reviews. All the best to you.
