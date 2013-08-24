Christian romance author Brenda Coulter discusses writing, life, and the writing life.
Saturday, August 24, 2013
Crazy in love with Japanese anemones
(This "golden oldie" NRJW post was originally published on August 20, 2009.)
I wonder why Ogden Nash never wrote a poem about Japanese anemones? The words roll trippingly off the tongue and suggest all kinds of delicious rhymes:
Japanese anemones.
See them dancing in the breeze.
They're my favorite late-summer flowers. Their strong, graceful stems rise high over lovely mounds of foliage to offer up unscented, nearly translucent flowers featuring adorable green-ball centers surrounded by egg-yolk-yellow ruffs. I mean, just look at these beauties.
I must plant some more of these
Japanese anemones.
The whites are charming, but I think
I should also have some pink.
[So far, I haven't planted any pink ones because I have so many pink roses in the front garden. But my white anemones have grown and spread and this year (2013) they're more delightful than ever.]
Posted by Brenda Coulter at 8/24/2013 09:45:00 AM
