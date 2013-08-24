Saturday, August 24, 2013

Crazy in love with Japanese anemones


(This "golden oldie" NRJW post was originally published on August 20, 2009.)


I wonder why Ogden Nash never wrote a poem about Japanese anemones? The words roll trippingly off the tongue and suggest all kinds of delicious rhymes:

Japanese anemones.
See them dancing in the breeze.

They're my favorite late-summer flowers. Their strong, graceful stems rise high over lovely mounds of foliage to offer up unscented, nearly translucent flowers featuring adorable green-ball centers surrounded by egg-yolk-yellow ruffs. I mean, just look at these beauties.

I must plant some more of these
Japanese anemones.
The whites are charming, but I think
I should also have some pink.


[So far, I haven't planted any pink ones because I have so many pink roses in the front garden. But my white anemones have grown and spread and this year (2013) they're more delightful than ever.]
