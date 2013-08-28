One-minute video: My Front Garden at Night

On balmy summer evenings, I enjoy sitting on the bench behind the fountain in my lighted front garden. The splashing and burbling of water against a background of cicada music is immensely soothing. But last night the pink four-o'clocks and the orange crocosmia were practically glowing in the dark, making the garden a delight for my eyes as well as my ears. In an attempt to share some of that magic with other garden lovers, I grabbed my camera and made this very short video.
2 comments:
I love your garden! I have also started using things like gardens and nature to relieve my anxiety. I think that it is even more special when you create it yourself! Your video was great and it was nice to see it versus just being told what it looks like and trying to picture it for the full effect.
Thanks, Anonymous.
:)
