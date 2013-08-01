Christian romance author Brenda Coulter discusses writing, life, and the writing life.
Life lessons from the garden
(This "golden oldie" NRJW post was originally published on August 15, 2008.)
Sometimes even our strongest friends need a little propping-up. (David Austin's "Evelyn" roses by the whiskey-barrel fountain.)
It is entirely possible to make a beautiful mess. (Tangled vines finally produce the summer's first morning glory.)
Change can be difficult for others to accept. Be patient. (The new--and as yet unpopular--hummingbird feeder, on which I have tied red ribbons to attract attention.)
When you need cheering up, try slipping into something yellow. ("Shiffy" in a new pot.)
