Thursday, August 01, 2013

Life lessons from the garden

(This "golden oldie" NRJW post was originally published on August 15, 2008.)

Sometimes even our strongest friends need a little propping-up. (David Austin's "Evelyn" roses by the whiskey-barrel fountain.)

It is entirely possible to make a beautiful mess. (Tangled vines finally produce the summer's first morning glory.)

Change can be difficult for others to accept. Be patient. (The new--and as yet unpopular--hummingbird feeder, on which I have tied red ribbons to attract attention.)

When you need cheering up, try slipping into something yellow. ("Shiffy" in a new pot.)
