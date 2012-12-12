Smell my book!

I might have mentioned this before [snicker], but new reader favorite Her Minnesota Man is now available in softcover.
It's big and beefy (5.5 X 8.5 inches, and more than an inch thick), but it will still fit comfortably between your hands. It smells good, too--all nice and booky. And it has been meticulously proofread.
I opted for a larger typeface and also made sure there'd be plenty of space between the lines for ease of reading. And the chapter headings are pretty, don't you think?
To date, the e-book version of Her Minnesota Man has been downloaded more than 50,000 times. Many of those nice people have asked for a print version to put on their keeper shelves, and I'm happy to oblige.
So snag yourself a softcover copy right now at Amazon. Better yet, buy two. You can keep one and give the other as a Christmas gift.
Yeah, I know. Money's tight, and the book's currently listed at $9.99. Would it help if I told you I'm not making a killing on this project? After paying my printer and the Amazon sales commission, my profit on that $9.99 list price is a mere 42 cents. No, I'll never get rich this way. I'm simply making the print version as affordable as I can because I think the book deserves to be widely read--and not everyone enjoys reading e-books.
If you haven't yet read Her Minnesota Man, I hope you'll take a couple of minutes to browse the fantastic customer reviews at Amazon. Maybe then you'll decide to download the e-book or splurge on the print copy.
Honestly, I think you'll enjoy the novel. It's my best work yet.
One more thing. I'd consider it a huge favor if some of you would share this post. E-mail it to a friend or maybe stick it on Pinterest. Facebooking or Tweeting would be great, too. Warmest thanks!
