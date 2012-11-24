At last, a REAL book!

Her Minnesota Man, my self-published e-book, has become a big hit with readers. As of yesterday there were 96 Customer Reviews on Amazon, a whopping 87 of which are 5-star. I am just amazed--and incredibly grateful to the Lord and to all of the nice people who have wished me well in this endeavor.
Since the e-book's release at the end of May, satisfied readers have been asking for a print edition for their keeper shelves and to give as gifts. So I'm pleased to announce that Her Minnesota Man is now available as a trade-size (5.5 X 8.5") paperback.
Just in time for Christmas. (Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge.)
For those of you whose eyes aren't quite as sharp as they used to be, I've bucked the industry trend of using teeny-tiny print to conserve pages in longer novels. While I haven't quite approached true Large Print territory, I believe that nearly all of you will find this book easy on the eyes.
It could be several more days before the softcover is listed at Amazon, but you can order a copy right now from CreateSpace. And since your ordering directly from the printer will net me a higher royalty (because I'll have no Amazon commission to pay), I will happily knock three bucks off your purchase price. Just enter this code: J8PHGWSL.
Here's your link: https://www.createspace.com/
4057375 (Don't forget the coupon code for your $3.00 savings!)
All the best to everyone. And if some of you would share this news, I'd be very grateful.
2 comments:
Congratulations on your success. It inspires me to take another look at self-publishing one of my novels. At this point, after years of trying to go through the traditional channels to the publishing world, I'm in the "why not" phase.
Thank you, Art.
If you want to publish via Amazon, you'll find the message boards at http://kindleboards.com very helpful. Especially the "Writers' Cafe."
All the best to you!
