How to make Brenda's Emergency Brownie

Last month I invented this recipe for a super-quick and easy fudgy-brownie-in-a-cup and posted it on my Facebook page. Since that post has received tons of "Likes" and "Shares", I thought I ought to post the recipe here on the blog, too. Let me know how you like this!
Is life getting you down? Do you need something sweet and warm and chocolatey, and do you need it RIGHT NOW?
Relax. In less than four minutes, you can be digging into one of my super-fudgy Emergency Brownies!
Here's all you need to do: Put a tablespoon of butter into a coffee mug. Microwave until the butter is melted. Then add two tablespoons of water, a good pinch of salt, and a drizzle of vanilla extract (about 1/4 tsp). Stir in two tablespoons of cocoa powder, three tablespoons of sugar, and three tablespoons of flour. Mix well and then microwave for one minute, or until it looks dry on top.
If you like, toss a few nut pieces on top. Then stick a spoon in your brownie and do what comes naturally. (Careful, it's HOT.)
2 comments:
yummy, guna try it now!
I have a low-carb version of that recipe in one of my Dana Carpender low-carb cookbooks. It's a lifesaver. Because sometimes chocolate is an emergency.
