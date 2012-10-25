Coming soon: HER MINNESOTA MAN in softcover

I'm in the process of changing the bookcover of Her Minnesota Man at all of the online stores. Several people had complained about the old cover (which is always a risk when you put a face on a bookcover), and I needed a much higher-resolution image for an upcoming print copy, anyway.
Yes, I expect to have a high-quality softcover available well before Christmas. Stay tuned!
2 comments:
Hello,
Nice cover design!
What is the font used for "HER MINNESOTA MAN"? I really like it!
Cathy.
Cathy, it's Corinthia Medium.
Have a great weekend.
:)
